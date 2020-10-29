Harambee Stars defender makes major move to SA top club





Kenyan Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela has completed a major move to Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa.

The top South African side and the country’s reigning league champions announced their new signing on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who also is a dependable defender for Kenya, had penned a three-year deal with the Brazilians and there is an option to extend the contract for a further two years.

“The centre back comes with a wealth of international and local experience as he has played for Santos, the Team of Choice (Maritzburg), and his national side. Onyango first moved to South Africa in 2012,” said the club in a statement.

The move completes a remarkable comeback for the Stars player who is regaining form after a year out with a serious knee injury which forced him to miss the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The move also puts to bed earlier reports the Kenyan joined South African newbies Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) FC.

The Limpopo-based province announced Onyango’s signing two weeks ago but the player played down such talks in an interview with the Nairobi News.

Owned by South African business magnate Patrice Motsepe, Sundowns is one of the accomplished football teams in Africa and boasts of some of the best players on the continent, including Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

The team has won the league 13 times and also lifted the continental title in 2016.