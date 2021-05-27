Harambee Stars coach Mulee returns from India





Harambee Stars Head Coach Jacob Ghost Mulee is back home after successfully undergoing treatment in India.

Mulee, also a famed radio presenter, shared a picture of himself alongside his co-presenter Joseph Ogidi alias Gidi Gidi in the Radio Jambo studio.

“The deer is back in the woods. I thank God am back doing what l love!” he explained.

Gidi Gidi also welcomed him back via the same platform, albeit with a light touch.

“Tunamkaribisha (Let’s welcome) Patel Ghost Mandevu Shah, welcome back from India my brother #GidiNaGhostAsubuhi” shared Gidi Gidi.

Mulee, who is expected to lead Kenya through the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that commence in October, was diagnosed with a condition called obstructive sleep apnea that causes intense snoring and depletes oxygen from the body. He required a constructive medical procedure to arrest the anomaly.

But Ghost had traveled to India with a mission to donate a kidney to his ailing brother only for the plan to be shelved after the doctor advised otherwise.

Doctors in India said his brother’s illness could be addressed without him undergoing a kidney transplant. These changes promoted Mulee to undergo a full body checkup and that’s when he was diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea.

After treatment, he was left stranded in India after the government banned all passenger flights from the Southern Asia country over increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.