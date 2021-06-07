Harambee Stars coach Ghost fears his brother joined Al Shabaab

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee speaks with Ushuru FC players during training at City Stadium in this photo taken on October 18, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has expressed fears his kid brother may have joined the Somali terrorist group Al Shabaab.

In a recent interview with comedian Jalan’go one the Bonga na Jalas the respected coach come radio presenter explained that he’d not seen his brother for a while and his whereabouts are not known.

The father of three boys (Jesse, Jeff and Carl) and sixth born in a family of eleven children also narrated how he grew up in Jericho estate in Nairobi, all raised by a single mother.

“Five (of my siblings) have passed on, five are alive and one is missing. We have no idea where he is. Our last born one day said he will disappear and we will never find him,” he said.

Ghost, who’s also coached Kenya’s Tusker FC and Rwanda’s Patriotic Army (APR) further states that his brother, whom he referred to as Sammy, lived with their sister in Mombasa.

“I have asked the police in Mombasa to check if he joined Al Shabaab because he converted from a Christian to a Muslim and also changed his name. After that, we started noticing changes and that is when he said that when he leaves we will never find him. Up to now, we have no idea where he is,” he said.

“I pray to God every day that he will come back to us. You know those stories you hear that some came back home after missing for decades? That is my hope that Sammy will one day show up.”

Mulee, who is expected to lead Kenya through the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that commence in October, recently toured India with his sick brother, and after a medical check-up, was diagnosed with a condition called obstructive sleep apnea that causes intense snoring and depletes oxygen from the body. He required a constructive medical procedure to arrest the anomaly.

But Ghost had traveled to India with a mission to donate a kidney to his ailing brother only for the plan to be shelved after the doctor advised otherwise.

Doctors in India said his brother’s illness could be addressed without him undergoing a kidney transplant. These changes promoted Mulee to undergo a full body checkup and that’s when he was diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea.

After treatment, he was left stranded in India after the government banned all passenger flights from the Southern Asia country over increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.