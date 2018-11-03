Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama injured, again

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama's latest injury was announced by his club Tottenham Hotspurs on Friday via Twitter.





Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has injured his left knee, again.

The injury makes him doubtful of featuring for Kenya in her next assignment on November 18.

The statement read: “Victor Wanyama is unavailable this weekend following an injury sustained to his left knee in the game against West Ham on Wednesday.”

Wanyama joins teammates Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) Danny Rose (groin), Eric Dier (thigh), and Vincent Janssen (ankle/foot) on the list of players have been ruled out of Spurs Premier League match against Wolves on Saturday.

Worryingly, the Harambee Stars captain spent the better part of this year on the treatment table after injuring himself on a pre-season tour in USA.

Harambee Stars are in line to face Sierra Leone (subject to confirmation) in November and a win will guarantee their return to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 15 years.

Wanyama joined Spurs on a five-year contract from Southampton in July 2016 for a fee believed to be in the region of Sh1.6 billion.

The defensive midfielder has since played 77 matches for the north Londoners in all competitions.