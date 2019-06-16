Why Harambee Stars played in ‘unfamiliar’ white kit against DR Congo

Kenyan striker, Michael Olunga (centre) attempts to fend off his marker in an international friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid on Saturday evening. PHOTO | COURTESY

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has blamed a European-based airline after the national football team donned an unfamiliar all-white gear during a high profile friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid on Saturday evening.

FKF has explained said the players were forced to use alternative attire in this game after the airline left the original gear in Paris where the team has been based for the past two weeks.

“Harambee Stars is set to wear unbranded jerseys in their match against Congo after Transavia Airline left the team’s official Macron kit luggage in Paris,” said federation in a statement prior to the match.

The Kenyan kit always consists of a mixture of red, white, green and at times black, which are colours of the national flag.

OPENING GOAL

On the pitch, Kenya scored first, through Michael Olunga in the opening half of a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

He was fed through by Ayub Timbe after an amazing run which covered almost 50 metres of the pitch, leaving two of his markers on their backside.

Olunga should have made it two just after the restart after being played through on goal by Francis Kahata but hesitated and his decision to plant the ball just under the goalkeeper’s dive didn’t work out.

The Central Africans then pulled a goal back at the death via a free-kick which Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi should have done better to save.