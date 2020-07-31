Harambee Starlets forward Lilly Awuor raring to go after inking deal in Germany
Harambee Starlets forward Lilly Awuor says she can’t wait to realize her dream of playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga, Germany’s women’s top league.
Awuor, who recently joined German lower-tier side, Borrusia Pankow on a two-year deal, has also said the move is only but the beginning for her professional football journey in Germany.
“I am just a kid from Kenya and therefore it is a dream come true for me to join a good team in Europe. Borrusia Pankow finished third last season and are eager to rise up the levels. I am here to help them achieve their goals,” Awuor told Nairobi News.
“Personally, I really want to play in the Bundesliga and therefore the hard work has just begun for me. It is not easy to play at that level but I know I have the talent and I can make it,” she added.
Locally, Awuor has featured for Spedag and Palos Ladies and also had a successful stint in the Tanzanian Women Premier League with Kigoma Sisters before moving to Sweden where she joined Hammarby.