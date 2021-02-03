Habamahoro wins Sh1.8 million suit against Leopards





Fifa has ordered AFC Leopards to pay former player Vincent Habamahoro Sh1.7 million in outstanding dues, compensation for breach of contract, and additional compensation.

In another ruling that could push football clubs into considering how to handle players’ contracts, the world governing body also warned the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League club it risks a ban from signing players for three consecutive transfer windows starting this June if it fails to pay the said monies within 45 days.

The ruling stems from a dispute between the two parties in December of 2019 which led to the Rwandan midfielder walking out of the club after he reportedly went for four months without pay.

He has since signed for Kiyovu SC in the Rwandan top-flight.

“The Respondent (AFC Leopards) shall provide evidence of payment of the due amount to Fifa. In the event the amounts due plus interest are not paid within 45 days as from the notification of the claimant by the relevant details to the Respondent, the Respondent shall be banned from registering new players, either nationally or internationally up until the new amounts are paid and for the maximum duration of three entire and consecutive transfer windows,” the ruling states in part.

Habamahoro is the third foreign player to win such a case of breach of contract against a Kenyan club in the past three months. The others are Dickson Ambundo, a Tanzanian who successfully sued Gor Mahia, and Rwandan defender Gabriel Mugabo who won his case against KCB FC.