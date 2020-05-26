Govt to bail out KPL players with Sh10K each for 3 months

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) players have a reason to smile after the ministry of sports announced a programme to cushion them from the effects of COVID-19 that has paralysed sports and other industries.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed announced on Tuesday that players in the 12 KPL clubs will each receive Sh10,000 every month for the next three months.

“We are going to release 10,000 per month for 30 players and 5 technical officers for 12 most vulnerable KPL Clubs. This will be a total of 420 beneficiaries. The stimulus package will be for the next two months with a possibility of extension of a third month should we be able to mobilize more funds from well-wishers and our partners,” she said.

“We are also releasing the same amount of money to our most vulnerable National Team athletes in all our active Sports Federations for the same period of time. This is to enable them continue training for upcoming global events.”

“The verification is to ensure their telephone numbers and IDs are complete as well as to ensure that we are targeting the most vulnerable. Those that do not have other known sources of income. We are doing this in consultation with all the Federations. Some athletes should begin receiving their cash on Thursday but most should have by Friday evening,” she concluded.

KPL players had each received Sh5,000 from gaming firm Betika.