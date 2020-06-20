Gor’s Shafik Batambuze nears full recovery

Gor Mahia defender Shafik Batambuze is delighted as he nears full fitness after being sidelined for months with a knee injury.

The Ugandan left-back picked up a knee injury while turning out for K’Ogalo in a Caf Champions League tie against Aigle Noir of Burundi in Nairobi in November last year.

He has been out of action since undergoing surgery then and is currently in Uganda.

Batambuze revealed that his recovery process has been superb adding that light private training sessions have been part of his daily programme.

“My recovery is maturing daily. I have been following the physio programme. I started training moving up the ladder and by next month, it’s my hope and prayers that l will be in good shape – it’s time I can’t wait for.” he said.

Though he is happy he is soon regaining full fitness, Batambuze says it has not been easy.

He appreciated those who have been there for him during the tough times.

“It’s been a bit tough to be in this state as a footballer but thanks to my family, friends, and all those who have been there for me because they have been so supportive in my recovery journey. With their good support, I have managed to get this far,” he added.

The deadlocked defender has promised to join his teammates soon with the 2019/20 season still suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

Gor Mahia leads the KPL log on 54 points, seven more than second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz with 10 rounds of matches to the end of the season.