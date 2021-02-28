Gor’s Kipkurui slaps in transfer request

Gor Mahia's Nicholas Kipkirui celebrates one of his two goals against AFC Leopards during their Mashemeji derby at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 19, 2019. Gor Mahia won the match 3-1. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Gor Mahia's Nicholas Kipkirui celebrates one of his two goals against AFC Leopards during their Mashemeji derby at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 19, 2019. Gor Mahia won the match 3-1. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Nicholas Kipkirui has formally asked to leave Gor Mahia, a decision that sets up a possible scramble barely 24 hours to the end of the Kenyan mid-season transfer window.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier confirmed the move.”It’s true he requested for a release letter which we processed and gave him and we have now confirmed he’s been given a job by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF),” Rachier told Citizen website.

Nairobi News has learnt the 24-year old cited unpaid salaries as the chief reason to terminate his contract. He is said to be in a financial mess, having not received his monthly salary for four months leading to him being denied access to his Nairobi home by his landlord.

This forced him to leave Nairobi and temporarily relocate to his native Kericho. He consequently missed the Kenyan champions’ last two assignments away to Zambia’s Napsa Stars in the Caf Confederation Cup with ended in a 2-2 draw, plus a 2-1 loss away to Nzoia Sugar.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League sides Tusker, KCB (managed by his former coach Zedekiah Otieno), Ulinzi Stars, Posta Rangers, and City Stars have been linked with his services.

Formerly at Zoo Kericho, Kipkirui is a center-forward who can also play on the wing.

He has curved a reputation on the local football scene as a consistent goal-scorer with his goals against AFC Leopards and in the Caf Confederation Cup versus Zamalek particularly standing out. He is the latest player to terminate his contract at the financially challenged club citing a breach of contract.

Others are Joash Onyango, Dickson Ambundo, and goalkeeper David Mapigano.