Gor’s foreign players make u-turns after Sh55m sponsorship deal

A day after Gor Mahia landed a Sh55 million sponsorship deal with betting firm Betsafe, three foreign players who had threatened to leave have now made u-turns.

Besides K’Ogalo, Betsafe on Thursday also announced a Sh40 million sponsorship with Gor archrivals, AFC Leopards.

Tanzanian duo of custodian David Mapigano, winger Dickson Ambudo and Ugandan import Juma Balinya had recently said they were on their way out due to unpaid salaries.

They have, however, changed their minds and promised to continue plying their trade with the 18-time Kenya Premier League champions.

Balinya who only a few weeks ago had revealed that he had received interest from various clubs, said that with the new deal now available, he is ready to give his best to ensure K’Ogalo win continental accolades.

Victims of the tough financial situation

“It is fantastic news for the club, the fans and more especially to the players who have been the victims of the tough financial situation. There is no leaving because the situation will be better now,” Balinya told Nairobi News from Kampala.

Mapigano, who is K’Ogalo first choice between the posts was also happy with the sponsorship saying it will see the nine months of suffering come to an end.

“This is good news for us. I know I had stated that I would leave but now that am sure of something, I will continue playing for Gor,” said Mapigano who is in Mwanza.

Ambudo also said he was happy about the new development, promising to remain steadfast in K’Ogalo’s camp as his contract nears its end next month.

“Leaving to where?” he retorted when asked about recent sentiments that he was weighing his options.

Balinya, a former Yanga SC and Vipers SC player, joined K’Ogalo during the January transfer window and is revered for scoring a brace in 3-0 win against Nzoia Sugar in his debut match on February 2.

Mapigano joined Gor Mahia in July 2018 and has impressed, relegating veteran Boniface Oluoch and youngster Frederick Odhiambo to the bench.

The well-built goalkeeper is remembered for screamer against Bandari directly from the edge of the box with a long kick at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium on January 25.

Ambudo, a 24-year-old speedy winger, joined K’Ogalo in July last year from Tanzanian Premier League side, Alliance on a one-year contract.