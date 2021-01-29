Gor unveil Samba touch





The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League has been spiced up with a Samba touch after champions Gor Mahia on Friday announced the signing of Brazilian Wilson Silva.

The left-footed Silva, 20, joins the club from Fortaleza FC, a fourth division side in his homeland.

“We are pleased to announce the arrival of striker Wilson Silva Fonseca from Fortaleza FC, Brazil,” the club announced via its website and social media pages.

Silva is primarily a winger who can fit in on both sides of the midfield or also play behind the main striker. He joined his new teammates in the first session at the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on Friday and could debut in a potentially thrilling league game away to Bandari at the Coast on Sunday.

The club’s Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto could also depend on the player on the continental front with the club preparing to face Zambia’s Napsa Stars in the Confederation Cup play-offs in Lusaka on Valentine’s Day.

Silva is the third Brazilian to sign for Gor Mahia even though the other two left without kicking a ball for the club in a competitive match. They are Giovanni Rodriguez in 2013, and Thiago Lima Silva three years later.