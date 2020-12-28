Gor stranded in Algeria





Gor Mahia has reportedly failed to clear a Sh650,000 hotel bill the team accumulated at an Algerian hotel over the past few days, Nairobi News understands.

The Kenyan champions are touring the North African country in the past few days on continental assignment and were thrashed 6-0 by CR Belouizdad in the first round match of the Caf Champions League on Boxing Day.

Worse, the contingent in North Africa has now run into financial trouble and as a result, denied permission to leave the hotel.

“The team will not leave until the amount is paid, and in full. It is only the chairman who can clear this. We were to check out this (Monday) evening and I hope the cash arrives before then to avoid a stand-off,” explained a club official who spoke to Nairobi News off the record.

This development piles more pressure on K’Ogalo who are in financial turmoil. And this is not an isolated case. Last season, Gor players were forced to sleep at an airport while on continental duty after the club failed to offer them accommodation.

And recently, a number of players also reportedly refused to travel to Algeria for this match in protest over delays in payment of salaries. And just this month, Fifa ordered the club to pay former player Dickson Ambundo Sh1 million in unpaid arrears or risk a transfer ban.

Former coach Steven Polack has also sued the club in the wake of a separate financial dispute.