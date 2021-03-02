Gor players Muguna, Oluoch in trouble with CAF over assault on Lusaka official





Gor Mahia players Kenneth Muguna Mugambi and Boniface Otieno Oluoch are in trouble with CAF for reportedly attacking a match official during a clash between Gor Mahia and Napsa Stars in Zambia on February 21.

In a confidential report obtained by Nairobi News, CAF, who organised the Confederation cup tournament at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, has decided to implement provisions of the Disciplinary Code’s Article 11.

“After the match Gor Mahia Players no.29 (OLUOCH OTIENO BONIFACE) and no.10 (MUGAMBI MUGUNA KENNETH) attacked us and used abusive language against us,” the report quotes match officials as saying.

The incident is said to have occurred when the match referee, Lebalang Mokete, awarded a last-minute penalty to the hosts in the Total CAF Confederations cup, which was fired in by former Southampton striker Emmanuel Mayuka.

The goal meant that Gor Mahia were kicked out of the tournament after losing 3-2 on aggregate to the Pensioners.

A video footage has since emerged showing Gor Mahia players confronting the referee after Napsa converted the spot-kick and the two K’Ogalo players risk heavy bans or hefty fines or even both.

According to the report, CAF also decided to open a probe which allows the mentioned players to respond to the reported incident.

The two who play for the Kenya Premier League (KPL) Champions have been given until the end of this week to give their side of the story regarding the incident.

K’Ogalo is therefore required to provide its comments latest by March 5, after which the matter will be submitted to the CAF disciplinary board for final action.