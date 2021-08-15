Gor management on the spot over Malian keeper signing





The ‘signing’ of Malian keeper Adama Keita has caused disquiet within Gor Mahia’s management.

On Saturday, August 15, 2021, Gor treasurer Dolphina Adhiambo blasted his colleagues in the club’s Executive Committee whom she claims signed Keita without consulting the entire management team.

“I was not involved in his (Keita) signing. It is time for the cartels to start eating. The two EC members who were involved should clear the air,” she told Nairobi News, without mentioning names.

31-year old Keita was pictured signing what appeared to be contract documents while wearing the club’s jersey at the weekend.

Despite not playing regularly for the past three seasons, Keita is said to have been awarded a two-year contract and is expected to be in goal during the 2021/2022 Caf Confederation Cup matches which commence in September.

Stats seen by Nairobi News show Keita played eleven times for Malian outfit Djoliba FC in two seasons between 2018 and 2020.

He moved to Cl Kamsar and where he posted two appearances in an entire season.

His acquisition has raised eyebrows considering the two keepers in the clubs rank, namely Gad Matthews and Samuel Njau, have impressed in goal this season.