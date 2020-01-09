Join our WhatsApp Channel
Gor Mahia’s Polack bags another Coach of the Month award – PHOTOS

By Jeff Kinyanjui January 9th, 2020 1 min read

Gor Mahia head coach Steven Polack has been named the November 2019 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Coach of the Month during an award ceremony held at Camp Toyoyo Grounds earlier on Thursday.

Polack, who also bagged the October award, made it a double after guiding the reigning champions to three wins in November.

The team played five league matches in November winning three and drawing one.

The Briton dedicated the award to the entire team.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack displays his trophy after being named November 2019 KPL Coach of the Month PHOTO | COURTESY
Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack displays his trophy after being named November 2019 KPL Coach of the Month PHOTO | COURTESY

“I’m delighted to get this accolade but I dedicate it fellow technical team at Gor Mahia and the players who worked very hard on the pitch to make it work,” Polack said.

“It means we can achieve much more with better conditions. You all know our situation but we try to make the best out of it. We have started the year well and hopefully you will be back here end of January,” he added.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack receives the coach of the month award for November 2019 from Fidelity Insurance Marketing Manager Nicholas Malesi during the ceremony at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi on January 9, 2020. PHOTO | COURTESY
Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack receives the coach of the month award for November 2019 from Fidelity Insurance Marketing Manager Nicholas Malesi during the ceremony at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi on January 9, 2020. PHOTO | COURTESY

K’Ogalo began November on a losing note when they went down 1-0 to bogey opponents Mathare United. They then recovered with a 4-1 win over arch-rivals AFC Leopards and followed it with a 3-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz before downing Bandari 2-0 in Mombasa.

They ended the month with a barren draw against Ulinzi Stars in Kisumu.

Polack beat Sofapaka’s John Baraza – who had an equally impressive month – to bag the accolade. Ulinzi Stars’ Benjamin Nyangweso was the other nominee for the award.

Western Stima’s Salim Babu won the August-September award before Pollack walked away with the October one.

Polack took home with Sh75,000 courtesy of sponsor Fidelity Insurance and a personalized trophy.

