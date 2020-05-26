Gor Mahia’s Organising Secretary Nyangi loses her mum

Gor Mahia fraternity is mourning yet again, following the death of Mama Jenipher Omondi, who was the mother of the club’s Organising Secretary Judith Anyango better known as Nyangi.

Mama Jenipher passed away on Monday at St Mary’s Hospital, Mumias, Kakamega County after a short illness.

MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES

Nyangi announced the death of her dear mum at around midnight on Monday via Facebook.

“My mum is gone.” she wrote.

The deceased, who was 83 years old at the time of her death, has left behind five children – three daughters and two sons.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has led the club in mourning the late Mama Jenipher with a message of condolences to the bereaved family.

BURIAL ARRANGEMENTS

“I join the Gor Mahia FC fraternity in mourning the death of the beloved mother of our Organising Secretary, Judith Anyango Omondi. May the Almighty grant her eternal rest and to the breaved family may He give them the strength to bear the loss,” Rachier said.

The family is already making arrangements for Mama Jenipher’s burial, which will be in Gem Yala, Siaya County, on a date yet to be announced.

K’Ogalo fans, as is their tradition, are expected to launch an online fundraising to support Nyangi.