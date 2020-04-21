Gor Mahia’s number one fan Jaro Soja ventures into face masks business

Renowned for his branded attire and memorabilia during football matches at the stadium, Gor Mahia’s most famous fan Jared Abong’o aka Jaro Soja has now switched to manufacturing face masks.

Jaro Soja told Nairobi News he believes this venture will help save lives, and also offer him and his family the much-needed income.

“We can no longer go to the stadium as Gor Mahia fans. So I came up with the idea of making the face masks for Gor Mahia fans with a clear message ‘Stop Covid-19’,” he said.

Avid Gor Mahia fan makes customised Gor masks in a bid to fight the Coronavirus.#NewNormal @Warungu pic.twitter.com/5To8yAmziF — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) April 21, 2020

The masks are also branded with the football club’s official green and white colours and logo, and are available at Sh150 each.

Face masks are considered a critical tool in the fight against the deadly airborne virus and President Uhuru Kenyatta recently ordered that every road user should wear one.

Kenya had by Monday recorded 281 coronavirus cases, with 69 recoveries and 14 deaths.