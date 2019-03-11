Gor Mahia’s continental campaign jolted by heavy loss to Zamalek

Gor Mahia Dennis Oliech (right) dribbles past Hamdi Naguez of Zamalek during a Caf Confederation Cup Group D match between on February 3, 2019 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi,Kenya. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Gor Mahia suffered a 4-0 loss on Sunday night away to Zamalek in a Caf Confederation Cup Group D match in Alexandria, Egypt.

Goals by Mahmoud Alaa, Youssef Obama, Ferjani Sassi and Omar El Said won the match for the efficient hosts at the El Borg Stadium.

This result leaves the Kenyan champions bottom of the four-team group, but still with a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Zamalek are top of the pile with eight points, followed by Angolan club Petro Atletico in second place with 7 points, same as Algerian side NA Hussein Day who lie third.

BAILED OUT

Gor must now beat Petro in the final group game set for Kasarani to qualify to the last eight and coach Hassan Oktay will be hoping for a far better performance in that contest.

Just like against Hussein Dey in Algiers last week, Abdalla put Zamalek ahead in the tenth minute by heading into an empty net from a free kick after Samuel Onyango had fouled his man on the edge of the area.

Up until that moment, poor Gor should have been two goals down but were bailed out by an impressive Fredrick Onyango who was manning the goal.

LOST POSSESSION

Onyango saved a point blank shot from Obama after Ernest Wendo had carelessly lost possession in midfield.

But there was no denying Obama 12 minutes later though. The midfielder pounced on a loose ball and rifled home a shot from close range to make it 2-0.

Zamalek would wrap up the contest with two more goals within a span of two minutes in the final ten minutes of the game.