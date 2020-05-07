Gor Mahia’s long-serving driver ‘Agwambo’ passes on after long illness

The painful sting of death has yet again struck Gor Mahia fraternity after the Kenyan Premier League champions lost their long serving driver Patrick Osewe ‘Agwambo’ after long illness.

Osewe died on Wednesday night while travelling home to Karachuonyo, Homa Bay County to seek treatment.

HEALTH COMPLICATIONS

He lived in Kibera, Nairobi and has been having health complications which have seen him frequenting hospital for sometime.

The body of the deceased is currently at a mortuary in Karachuonyo.

The club through its social media accounts on Wednesday night announced the death of Osewe just a day after burying the club’s legend Martin Ouma ‘Ogwanjo’ at his home in Alego Usonga, Siaya County.

“It’s with profound grief that we announce passing on of our long serving driver Mr Patrick Osewe. Fondly known as Agwambo, he died on Wednesday after a long illness; kindly put his family and relatives in your prayers. #Sirkal,” the club announced on its official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Team manager Jolawi Obondo, said he last communicated with the late Osewe on Tuesday when the club was remunerating the players and technical bench.

LOVED BY PLAYERS

“I had to give his money to Samuel Onyango to take to him because the two are very close. Osewe was a very dedicated man and we will surely miss his services. May he rest in eternal peace,” said Obondo.

Club Secretary General Ronald Ngala eulogized the late Osewe as gentle man who was generally loved by the players.

“Patrick Osewe was an employee of Gor Mahia who was generally loved by everyone because of his gentle nature. He also loved his job. Many times while we are in a flight and there is turbulence you could hear players shouting ‘Afadhali Osewe’ his rides on the ground are much smoother than a flight,” Ngala said.

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Mugambi Muguna led the players in mourning the death of Osewe, saying the deceased was very dedicated to the club and was very friendly to the players.

“Devastated to hear the sad news that Patrick Osewe our team driver has passed away. He was a man full of kindness, respect and humility. We will miss you, so much love,” said Muguna.

The late Osewe is survived by one wife and two children aged 13 and 8 years old.