Gor Mahia’s hurriedly convened virtual meeting raises eyebrows

Gor Mahia will on Tuesday afternoon hold a virtual members only meeting with the main agenda being the election of the Executive Committee members.

Through a notice sent to the club’s registered members, Chairman Ambrose Rachier said members will receive a link to the virtual meeting before the meeting slated to begin at 3pm.

MAIN AGENDA

“You are hereby invited for an online June 30, 2020 from 3pm-5pm. The Agenda is Elections of Executive committee members of Gor Mahia and AOB,” the notice reads.

However, the main agenda has raised suspicion among K’Ogalo fans with some questioning the short notice for the meeting and the urgency that made the office to call for it.

But club assistant Secretary General Ronald Ngala told Nairobi News said there will be no elections during the meeting, but just discussions on the matter.

“There will be no elections but we will discuss how to start preparing for one after the situation normalises. It is just a brain storming session on the way forward concerning the club elections,” said Ngala.

CLUB ELECTIONS

There have also been calls from opposing camps for the club to hold elections and elect new officials with each camp aligning themselves to candidates they would want to clinch various positions.

However, a section of fans through the club’s social media platforms have read mischief into the matter.

Gor Mahia constitution stipulates that elections of Executive Committee Members can only be done after club elections, which have also not been conducted.

As such, all Gor Mahia officials are currently in office illegally after their two-year term expired in 2018.

The meeting comes a few weeks after Ngala removed all members who have not renewed their registration from the club’s WhatsApp group.