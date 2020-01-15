Join our WhatsApp Channel
Gor Mahia youngster joins new club in US

By Jeff Kinyanjui January 15th, 2020 1 min read

Highly-rated Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno has joined US third tier side Union Omaha.

The American club took to Twitter to announce the capture of the defensive midfielder who joined K’Ogalo from Sony Sugar mid last year.

Tobias has expressed his joy on the move by replying to the club, saying he’s eager to get started.

Gor Mahia will however not gain even a single cent from the move as Otieno is technically a free player having not been paid for over two months.

His contract too had a clear exit clause.

Gor Mahia is struggling to keep its best players due to the financial crisis after the exit of gaming firm SportPesa who were the club’s sponsor.

Gor Mahia's Tobias Otieno shoots the ball unchallenged by Collins Agade of Bandari during KPL Super Cup match on August 18, 2019 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos county. Photo | CHRIS OMOLLO
Gor Mahia’s Tobias Otieno shoots the ball unchallenged by Collins Agade of Bandari during KPL Super Cup match on August 18, 2019 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos county. Photo | CHRIS OMOLLO

 

 

