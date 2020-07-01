Gor Mahia to scrap several official posts during club elections in August

Gor Mahia has announced that it will do away with most of the official positions within its management when the club holds its long overdue elections in August.

This is among the decisions that the club arrived at during a virtual Executive Committee meeting held on Tuesday.

ELECTION DATE

During the meeting, which was chaired by club’s long-serving Chairman Ambrose Rachier, members set August 8, 2020 as the date for the forthcoming elections.

“Following the club’s virtual Executive Committee meeting today it has been decided that the club’s elections will take place on August 8, 2020. An Electoral Board will be put in place to oversee the polls, which will be conducted under the new constitution,” said the resolution from the meeting.

Presently, Gor Mahia’s has a bloated management which the club now intends to whittle down.

As per Gor Mahia’s constitution, the posts which will be contested for during the election are the Chairmanship, Secretary General (who will also act as club CEO), Treasurer and Organising Secretary.

This means that club CEO post, currently held by veteran administrator Lordvick Aduda, will be scrapped after the August elections.

TO BE SCRAPPED

Other posts which will no longer exist are Senior Vice Chairman, First Vice Chairman, Second Vice Chairman, Deputy Secretary General, Assistant Deputy Secretary General, Assistant Organising Secretary and Assistant Treasurer.

Rachier, who took over from his predecessor Erastus Okul in 2009, is expected to defend his seat with other candidates also expected to contest.

Kisumu-based engineer and the club’s Second Vice Chairman George Ong’udi, who a section of fans have been fronting for the top seat, recently told Nairobi News that he has not made up his mind whether or not to run for the post.

During Tuesday’s virtual meeting, the club urged its fans to register as members in their numbers so as to participate in the exercise.

Gor Mahia last held its elections in December 2016 at Kasarani gymnasium where Rachier won by 579 votes against his closest challenger Chrispine Omondi who got a paltry 157 votes. The term of the current office bearers ended in 2018.