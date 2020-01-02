Gor Mahia the only Kenyan club in PES 2020

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are the only local team to be included in the latest version of the popular football video game, Pro Evolution Soccer (PES).

Tanzanian giants Simba SC are also in the 40 Africa team list for PES 2020 that was released on Thursday.

TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa), Zesco United (Zambia), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), ASEC Mimosas (Côte d’Ivoire), Hearts of Oak (Ghana), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia) are among the other big names from Africa drafted into the game.

The latest development is just an update on PES 2020 that was officially released in September 2019. Having the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup on PES is a step forward in putting the African game in the global arena.

PES is a series of association football simulation video games developed and released annually since 2001.