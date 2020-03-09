Gor Mahia striker savours match-winning goal in Mashemeji derby

Gor Mahia striker Boniface Omondi, who scored the match-winner in Sunday’s Mashemeji Derby against arch rivals AFC Leopards, says confidence and hard work in training is what has made him one of the dependable strikers in K’Ogalo’s camp.

Omondi was on the mark for the reigning champions after he capitalized on defensive error by Ingwe to slot in Clifton Miheso cross in the 26th minute of the match which was played at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

SECOND DERBY GOAL

The 24-year-old says the goal shows he has matured enough and that he will build on it to emerge as one of the top strikers in the country in the near future.

This was his second Mashemeji derby goal, having scored in the second leg of Gor’s 2-0 win over Leopards in 2018.

“I felt good to have bagged my second goal in the Mashemeji derby since I joined Gor Mahia three years ago. Our team boasts of quality strikers and competition is tough. However, confidence and belief is what has made me a regular starter and I hope to continue with my fine form,” Omondi said in an interview with Nation Sport.

In the first leg of the 2017 Mashemeji derby Omondi assisted Meddie Kagere in a match Gor won 3-0.

He has so far bagged four goals for the 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions this season and hopes to add more to his tally in the nine matches remaining before the end of this season.

The speedy forward joined K’Ogalo from Nzoia Sugar in 2017 and has been instrumental in guiding the club to lift the three titles.

WORTHY OPPONENTS

He joined Nzoia from the then National Super League side Agrochemicals who acquired his services while he was still studying at former secondary school games champions Kisumu Day Secondary School.

He is also hopeful that Gor Mahia will retain the league title this season’s trophy despite stiff competition from second and third placed Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker respectively.

Regarding, Sunday’s derby, he praised Leopards for putting on a spirited fight, acknowledging the big cats have vastly improved compared to the first leg where they were thrashed 4-1 by K’Ogalo.

“AFC Leopards were worthy opponents and we survived because of our experience and playing the out on the wings. They also had their chances but we got ours and utilized it,” he pointed out.

Although his contract with Gor Mahia ends in June, Omondi was non-committal on his future, only saying he hopes for the best.