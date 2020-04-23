Gor Mahia striker Juma Balinya eyeing Polokwane move

Gor Mahia forward Juma Balinya is being linked with a move away from the club, barely four months after he joined.

The Ugandan player is said to have attracted interest from South African club Polokwane City and Ethiopia’s Saint George in recent weeks.

“His representatives have been in talks with Polokwane and there could be some movement in the next few weeks,” a source explained to Nairobi News.

“He loves it in Kenya but a move to South Africa is a step up and a good one for all parties,” the source added.

The transfer will also largely depend on the situation with the coronavirus pandemic which has interrupted football activities around the world.

UNSETTLED

Several Gor Mahia players are said to be unsettled after failing to receive their salaries for the past four months.

Balinya joined the Kenyan champions in January 2020 following an underwhelming season at Tanzania’s Young Africans.

Prior to that, he was the top scorer in the Ugandan league after banging in 22 goals for Police FC.