Gor Mahia's Meddie Kagere fights for ball with SuperSport United's Jamie Webber during their Caf Confederation Cup first round, first leg match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Gor Mahia secured a narrow 1-0 win over visitors SuperSport United in their Caf Confederation Cup first round, first leg match on Sunday at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos County.

Rwandese forward Jacques Tuyisenge scored the only goal of the game, a penalty in the second half to give K’Oglao a slim lead that they will take to South Africa in the second leg in a fortnight.

A goalmouth scramble that had seen Meddie Kagere and Tuyisenge miss the target in quick succession ended with Golomo Kekana handling the ball inside the box, resulting in the penalty.

Tuyisenge calmly took the challenge and accurately slotted home past a bewildered SuperSport goalkeeper Pieterse.

SuperSport were left to rue their wasted chances from Thuso Phala and Luke Gareth, although they have a chance to redeem themselves in two weeks’ time when they host Gor in Pretoria. GREAT MATCH “One-nil is definitely not enough. We must go to the return match with a positive attitude because against Esperance we saw a completely different side in the second leg,” Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr said after the match. “It is a pity the match wasn’t broadcast live because it was a great match and my players were really, really good. The team work was fantastic, everyone worked very hard and really we deserved to win,” he lamented.

Team selection was a challenge for Gor coach Dylan Kerr, who was missing a host of players including Wellington Ochieng, Karim Nizigiyimana and Godfrey Walusimbi.

However, the game started on an exhilarating note, with K’Ogalo dominating possession and SuperSport happy to get plenty of men behind the ball.

The first half was characterised by brilliant runs and near misses, with Odhiambo, Kagere and Tuyisenge all coming close but failing to make their chances count.