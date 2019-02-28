Gor Mahia plot Sh5.5 million bid for Rayon Sport duo

Gor Mahia players celebrate their first goal against Algerian side Hussein Dey in a Group D match of the Caf Confederations Cup at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in Nairobi. Gor won 2-0. PHOTO | FILE

Gor Mahia are keen on luring Rayon Sport duo Eric Rutanga and Sarpong Micheal in March.

But the Kenyan champions must be prepared to spend big as these two players will not come cheaply, reports Rwanda Foot.

K’Ogalo have recently seen their resources stretched because of a combination of departures and a busy schedule, which has left the first team having to compete in either a local or continental assignment at least twice every week.

Worse, the Kenyan side recently released two dependable players in the frame of Karim Niziyigimana and Ephrem Guikhan and it makes sense that these two players would come in as replacements.

Rutanga is a quality left-back who was instrumental when the Rwandan club defeated Gor Mahia 2-1 in a Caf Confederation Cup match in Nairobi in 2018.

Should he come in, he will either compete with Shafique Batambuze for the left back position or moved ahead to play in left midfield.

Sarpong is, meanwhile, expected to reinforce coach Hassan Oktay midfield having displayed a rich vein of form in the Rwandan league.

These two players are expected to cost Sh5.5 million, according to well-placed sources.