Gor Mahia launch online sale of new kit





Gor Mahia has unveiled its new kit that will be used by the first team during the 2020/2021 league campaign.

The club’s chief executive Raymond Oruo confirmed this on Friday. He also urged the popular club’s fanbase to support the team by purchasing replica jerseys through online app Jumuia from next week.

“We are finalizing a deal with Jumuia to sell the merchandise on our behalf The replicas go on sale on Monday at a price of Sh3500 per piece. I urge our fans to support and identify with our team by purchasing the jerseys,” said Oruo.

“The kit is good quality and the players have fallen in love with it. Our fanbase spreads across the world and it may not be a good idea to open a shop in each of the major towns specifically to sell the merchandise. That why we opted for Jumuia.”

The ‘betsafe’ branded kits were publicized on the club’s social media platforms on Friday morning. The images showed players modeling the traditional green jerseys and shorts at a natural background filled with trees.

Oruo also says the green kits will be used by the team during home matches starting with the opening league match against Ulinzi on Saturday. An identical white strip will be used during the team’s away matches or when there is a clash of colours with the home team.

A set of unbranded kit has also been purchased by the club and will be used in continental matches incase there is a conflict of interest with the tournament sponsors as has happened in the past.

The club has also purchased official tracksuits and training gear.

Gor are seeking to defend the league title this term.

The club also targets to progress to the group stage of the Caf Africa Champions League.