Gor Mahia face Hussein Dey amid political tension in Algiers

Protesters clash with the police in the Algeria capital of Algiers. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gor Mahia will play in Sunday’s Caf Confederations Cup match against Algeria’s NA Hussein Dey amid political tensions and protests in the North African country.

Despite missing the services of first choice Boniface Oluoch, the Kenyan champions left Nairobi on Friday evening confident of positive result.

“I am confident we will pick up something in our games against Hussein Dey and Zamalek and qualify for the quarter-finals,” said Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier.

ANGRY PROTESTERS

But even as K’Ogalo coach Hassan Oktay attempts to mastermind an away win, there is the security situation to worry about amid reports that the police fired teargas to break up protests by thousands of demonstrators marching through central Algiers.

The protesters are said to be against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term in office, the biggest protest in the Algerian capital since the Arab spring.

Other marches in cities around the country including Oran, Constantine, Setif, Ouzou and Bouira drew more angry supporters who are against the ailing 81-year-old Head of State’s attempt to prolong his two decade in power.