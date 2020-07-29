Gor Mahia goalkeeper Mapigano heartbroken by Singida’s relegation





Gor Mahia goalkeeper David Mapigano has expressed his disappointment over the relegation of his former team Singida United from the Tanzanian Premier League.

The Tanzania shot stopper joined K’Ogalo in the mid 2019 from Singida United on a three year contract and has dislodged veteran Boniface Oluoch as the team’s first choice goalkeeper.

SINGIDA’S FAILURE

Mapigano says his departure and Singida’s failure to sign good players during the last transfer window is the reason the team has been was relegated.

“It is sad that the team which helped me grow my career has been relegated to the lower Tanzanian league. There main undoing was not signing talented players after dependable players left but I hope they will fight to regain promotion next season,” said Mapigano from Arusha.

Singida finished bottom of the 20-team table with only four wins the entire season. Lipuli and Ndanda were also relegated with Simba winning the league for the third consecutive year with an 18 point margin over rivals Yanga SC.

Mapigano shared fond memories of his one year stay at the club when Singida established itself as a mid-table team.

FOND MEMORIES

“We defeated Yanga and Simba at home and even finished eighth in the league. However, this achievement has gone down the drain. It is a team I wouldn’t mind playing for a gain in my football career,” he said.

The Tanzanian international also urged experienced coach Ramadhani Zurimo not to abandon Singida but to stay on and help the team fight for promotion next season.

Singida United play their home games at Namfua Stadium in Singida.

They won back-to-back promotions winning the Tanzanian Second Division League Group A in 2016 and the Tanzanian First Division League Group C in 2017.