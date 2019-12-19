Join our WhatsApp Channel
Gor Mahia fraternity in mourning after die-hard fan Erastus Aduda passes on

By Kymani Kiarie December 19th, 2019 2 min read

The Gor Mahia fraternity is mourning the death of one of the club’s most ardent fans, Erastus Aduda, who was found dead at the Chalika Guest House in Kisumu recently.

Reports of Aduda’s demise broke out on social media on Wednesday but a reliable source revealed to Nairobi News that he actually died mid last week.

“His sister received calls that he (Aduda) was found dead at a guest house in Kisumu on Wednesday last week but it was not until yesterday (Wednesday) that his death was actually confirmed, after friends and relatives identified his body at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary,” the source told Nairobi News.

UNANSWERED CALLS

“He had travelled to Kisumu earlier last week to attend to family matters but his phone went unanswered since Tuesday evening and that raised eyebrows. A postmortem was done yesterday and the results will be out soon,” he added.

The family will be meeting on Thursday afternoon after which they will announce the burial arrangements and any other plans in the course of the week.

The club and K’Ogalo faithfuls took to social media to mourn his death.

Here are some of their messages:

