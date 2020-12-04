Gor Mahia fans want to attend APR game in exchange for 60,000 BBI signatures

Gor Mahia fans rally their team against AFC Leopards during the Mashemeji derby on March 08, 2020 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

A section of Gor Mahia fans have promised to deliver 60,000 signatures for the BBI process if the government allows them to attend the return leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round match against APR at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

K’Ogalo lost the first leg 2-1 at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali last weekend and must win Saturday’s match to progress.

Unlike Gor Mahia who traveled to Rwanda only a day to the match, APR squad and members of the technical bench arrived in the country on Wednesday night.

K’Ogalo fans have now called on the government to allow to attend the match in return for 60,000 signatures on the BBI document on the same day.

“We urge FKF to talk to the government because this is a game we have to win and our players need our support. Let them do what Comoros did by allowing fans on the pitch during Harambee Stars game. We have to show APR that Gor Mahia has a massive following in Kenya,” wrote Emmanuel Ochieng’ on Facebook.

Another fan by the name Joseph Otieno wondered why Simba SC will be having their fans throng the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday in the return leg tie against Plateau United of Nigeria, yet Gor Mahia will play to an empty gallery.

EMPTY STADIUM

“Simba will be playing with fans yet here Gor in an empty stadium. We are ready to to meet 60,000 signatures if we are allowed in the stadium,” he said while Treva Owino wrote “We are begging the government to allow fans only in this match then revert back to the current situation of playing in an empty stadium. Our players need us in this important match.”

The Government through the Ministry of Health last week allowed the FKF-PL to kick off since football was categorised as a low risk sport but under strict adherence to the Covid-19 rules.

Caf requires any team that intends to have fans in the continental competitions should write to it through their member federation.

If Caf approves then the fans can attend such matches, but only if the government of the host country agrees.

In this situation, Gor Mahia didn’t do so, making it an impossibility to have the fans inside the stadium for Saturday’s match.