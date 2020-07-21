Gor Mahia elections in jeopardy after aggrieved members threaten legal action

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier (right), flanked by the club's deputy secretary Ronald Ngala, during a past press conference in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Gor Mahia elections which are slated for August 8, 2020 are now in jeopardy after seven registered members threatened to file a law suit in seven days on grounds that the exercise is illegal.

Through Omollo and Company Law firm, the seven, including veteran sports journalist journalist Gilbert Wandera, Ben Agunda and Sewe Odero, insist that the club must ensure the elections conform to the Sports Act 2013 and Kenyan constitution 2010, failure to which they will move to court to ensure the exercise is stopped.

ROAD MAP TO POLLS

Others who wants the polls put are Alfred Odhiambo Otieno, George Ochieng’ Gombe, Meshack Odero and Edder Jalang’o

In a letter through their lawyer Omondi Omondi, the seven want the Electoral board Chairman Henry Kowero and Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier to respond to the issues raised within seven days and assure them that the elections will not be held.

They also want the club to inform them of a new lawful road map to hold an election which conforms to all the required laws.

They have also taken issue with the candidature of Rachier and outgoing vice chairman Francis Wasuna, stating the duo are not eligible to run since they have served their two terms.

UNLAWFUL RULES

We write to demand that you cease and desist from further conduct of fraudulent elections purposely set for August 8. Conduct the affairs of the club within article 81 of the constitution of Kenya 2010,” the letter by the seven reads in part.

The seven also claim that some of the rules put in place by the electoral board are unlawful and intended to bar other candidates from vying from various post.

The members also claim the election should have been held in 2019 after the expiry of term of the former officials instead of this year.

Outgoing Organizing Secretary General Judith ‘Nyangi’ Anyango has been vocal in protesting over the inclusion of the degree requirement on the club constitution passed in 2018 and ratified this year.

Anyango, who is interested in the Honorary Treasurer’s post didn’t present her papers online during the nomination exercise last Friday.