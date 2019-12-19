Gor Mahia die-hard fan Erastus Aduda dies

The Gor Mahia fraternity is mourning the death of one of the club’s most ardent fans, Erastus Aduda, who was found dead at the Chalika Guest House in Kisumu recently.

Reports of Aduda’s demise broke out on social media on Wednesday but a reliable source revealed to Nairobi News that he actually died mid last week.

“His sister received calls that he (Aduda) was found dead at a guest house in Kisumu on Wednesday last week but it was not until yesterday (Wednesday) that his death was actually confirmed, after friends and relatives identified his body at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary,” the source told Nairobi News.

UNANSWERED CALLS

“He had travelled to Kisumu earlier last week to attend to family matters but his phone went unanswered since Tuesday evening and that raised eyebrows. A postmortem was done yesterday and the results will be out soon,” he added.

The family will be meeting on Thursday afternoon after which they will announce the burial arrangements and any other plans in the course of the week.

The club and K’Ogalo faithfuls took to social media to mourn his death.

Here are some of their messages:

It’s with deepest sorrow and pain that we have this morning learnt about the passing on of one of our greatest supporters Mr. Erastus Aduda, an amazing soul and a friend to so many. Please keep his family in your prayers. #sirkal pic.twitter.com/bi5WAecVit — Gor Mahia FC (@FCGorMahia) December 18, 2019

You lived a life inspiring to all, you were a great friend to the #Sirkal family. Rest In Peace Erastus Aduda pic.twitter.com/U8riH6cwKd — GMFTV (@GMFTVMedia) December 19, 2019