Gor Mahia depart for big clash against Everton – PHOTOS

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia departed for England on Friday morning to play EPL side Everton in a friendly match.

Gor Mahia will battle the English side on Tuesday evening at Goodison Park.

The team’s players will also watch an English Premier League match between Everton and Brighton on Saturday at the same venue.

Gor earned the chance to play Everton after emerging the winner of the second edition of the SportPesa Super Cup held between June 3 and 10 in Nakuru.

Tuesday’s friendly match has been organised by their sponsor SportPesa.