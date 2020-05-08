Gor Mahia’s Wellington Ochieng hopes to come back stronger after Covid-19

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) is currently halted but to Gor Mahia defender Wellington Ochieng it is a blessing in disguise.

The right-back suffered a serious knee injury last year while featuring for K’Ogalo in a CAF Champions League fixture against DC Motema Pembe and stayed out for a while.

RECURRING INJURY

He recovered and resumed action early this year but suffered a setback in February after the injury recurred.

The former Muhoroni right-back is now using this period for rehabilitation and working with renowned strength and conditioning coach Clyde Mulando.

“Injuries are very tough and I had worked very hard to get back to action but then I suffered another setback. I am now going through the healing process and I have ample time to do some strength and conditioning work as the season was halted,” Ochieng told Nairobi News.

But even this comes with several challenges as the player explained to Nairobi News.

“There are very many restrictions now due to the Covid-19 situation and even getting to the venue, Ligi Ndogo along Ngong road, daily to put in the work is a challenge in terms of transport. We also can’t work out in large numbers and have to book a specific time for the trainer and myself,” he said.

REHABILITATION

“I also have to pay the coach and Kenyan football currently is in a deep financial mess and therefore it is not easy on my end. But I cannot give up, I have to sacrifice and get back to my best and get ready for action when everything is back to normalcy,” he added.

His coach, Mulando, admits that Ochieng still has a long way to go in his rehabilitation journey but points out that his determination and drive should be emulated by many athletes.

“I have worked with many athletes and I admit that Wellington has impressed me with his professionalism and hard work. I didn’t even know him before we started off this programme. He expressed interest via social media and I have seen him work very hard day in day out, something most athletes don’t do especially after reaching the peak,” Mulando said.

“He is not there yet it terms of his rehabilitation programme but it is mostly mentally and that is normal with athletes who are coming back after a long lay off due to injury. However, his progress has been good and he is improving and getting better with each session,” he said.

During Ochieng’s absence, Gor Mahia converted midfielder Benard Ondiek into a makeshift right-back while left-back Geoffrey Ochieng has also been occasionally slotted into that role.