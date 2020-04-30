Gor Mahia declared KPL 2020 champions

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has confirmed Gor Mahia as the champions of the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa in a series of tweets also confirmed current National Super League (NSL) leaders Nairobi City Stars have been promoted to the KPL.

Ooh and Congratulations Gor Mahia ! You are champions once again and you will represent Kenya on the champions league Next season. Lets do this ! — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) April 30, 2020

Nairobi city stars !! Welcome to the Premier league. Sasa changamkeni na ma signature moto moto.. — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) April 30, 2020

The leagues were halted just over a month ago as the government banned the use of public sporting facilities, inter-county travel and instilled a curfew in efforts meant to stop the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

KPL, however, recently had said the league remained suspended indefinitely awaiting government directive.

CEO Jack Oguda also confirms to Nairobi News that FKF was yet to communicate to them in regards to ending the season prematurely.

“We are yet to get any communication from FKF and our position remains the same. There’s a need to be in tandem with global practice. CAF itself is yet to end its competitions as they continue to monitor the situation,” he said.

KPL has also officially written to FKF complaining of the interference on the running of the league, especially during this pandemic.