Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagSports

Gor Mahia complete Mashemeji derby double over Leopards – PHOTOS

By Nairobi News Reporter March 8th, 2020 1 min read

Gor Mahia consolidated their position at the top of the Kenyan Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over bitter rivals AFC Leopards on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Unlike the first leg encounter, which Gor Mahia won with a resounding 4-1 scoreline, there wasn’t much to separate the two sides.

Related Stories

Boniface Omondi was the hero of the day with his match-winning goal in the 26thminute.

AFC Leopards' Vincent Oburu (left) is tackled by Gor Mahia captain Keneth Muguna as one of his shoe gets off during the Mashemeji derby at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 8, 2020. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT
AFC Leopards’ Vincent Oburu (left) is tackled by Gor Mahia captain Keneth Muguna as one of his shoe gets off during the Mashemeji derby at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 8, 2020. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Omondi pounced with a half volley from close range after Leopards failed to deal with a corner.

The match, which was the 89thderby between Kenya’s foremost football rivals, attracted a high-powered political delegation led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (third right), ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi follow proceedings during the Mashemeji derby at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 8, 2020. PHOTO | PSCU
President Uhuru Kenyatta (third right), ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi follow proceedings during the Mashemeji derby at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 8, 2020. PHOTO | PSCU

However, it was ODM leader Raila Odinga and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi who walked down to the pitch to shake hands with the players and match officials just before kick off.

Also present was Sports Cabinet Secretary Amin Mohamed, the chairman of the Council of Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as well as a host of political figures in the country.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Moha ‘Jicho Pevu’ shares security tips with DP...