Gor Mahia complete Mashemeji derby double over Leopards – PHOTOS

Gor Mahia consolidated their position at the top of the Kenyan Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over bitter rivals AFC Leopards on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Unlike the first leg encounter, which Gor Mahia won with a resounding 4-1 scoreline, there wasn’t much to separate the two sides.

Boniface Omondi was the hero of the day with his match-winning goal in the 26thminute.

Omondi pounced with a half volley from close range after Leopards failed to deal with a corner.

The match, which was the 89thderby between Kenya’s foremost football rivals, attracted a high-powered political delegation led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, it was ODM leader Raila Odinga and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi who walked down to the pitch to shake hands with the players and match officials just before kick off.

Also present was Sports Cabinet Secretary Amin Mohamed, the chairman of the Council of Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as well as a host of political figures in the country.