Gor Mahia captain Muguna threatens to lead player mutiny over unpaid dues

Gor Mahia players are again up in arms with accusations that club officials have failed to pay them one-month salaries as they had promised to do by last Thursday.

Team captain Kenneth Muguna in a post on the club’s WhatsApp group accused the office of lying to the player and taking them for granted.

PLAYERS’ HARDSHIPS

The midfielder, who leads K’Ogalo’s scoring chat this season by seven goals, called on the club leadership to be truthful and honest with the players.

He went as far as challenging the club to release all the players if their services were no longer required.

“TM (Jolawi Obondo) I think it is high time for the office to stop playing games with us. We are living in people’s houses and we have families to feed. If at all you can’t be honest with players, it is better you release all of them and find the ones who can earn your respect. You guys are treating players like animals,” Muguna said in the post seen by Nairobi News.

The player said he is not ready to putting up with the hardships.

Other players supported Muguna with one of them saying lies and intimidation should not be used to deny them their pay.

LIVING BY LUCK

“Personally I’m living by luck. It has reached a point my wife has told me to quit football because we are just surviving. Why are they promising us money which is not forthcoming. God knows,” said the player in emotional interview with this writer.

Reached for a comment Jolawi, who speaks on the players welfare, said they are working on the issue.

“We are still trying and will tell you the progress,” he said before hanging up.

A fans’ initiative, Augmentin, which has been engaging the office to chip in and cushion the players, has since taken a back seat after the office promised them that the issue would have been sorted out by Thursday.

Augmentin was formed early this year to pay players match-winning bonuses but since the Kenyan Premier League was indefinitely suspended the fans’ group has been willing to chip in, although it has to receive the authority from the office.

Gor Mahia players have not received their salaries for several months now following the exit of their former sponsors SportPesa from the country last season.