Gor Mahia ardent fan buried

Gor Mahia ardent fan Erastus Aduda was on Friday given a colourful send off in a ceremony attended by thousands of fans at his home in Bad Owang’ village, Gem Constituency, Siaya County.

K’Ogala fans some in their green home kit and others in the white away uniform took the village by storm as they thronged the home of the deceased on Thursday from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Refferal hospital morgue.

They kept vigil overnight and kept their cool, dancing till Aduda’s body was lowered in the grave in the afternoon.

Speakers led by Gor Mahia Treasurer Sally Bollo, Organising secretary Judith Nyangi eulogised the late as a diehard fan who will be missed by many during the club matches.

“As fans, we should stand together during trying moments. We should be there for one another during such a time” said Nyangi while also relaying the condolences from other officials who were absent.

Aduda, 51, was found dead in guest room in Kisumu on December 8 last year. He is survived by a widow and four children.

He became the second ardent and famous K’Ogalo fan to have died in 2019 after the demise of James Owuor Radido well known as Cobra who died after terror attack in Dusit D2 hotel in January 2019.