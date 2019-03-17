Keep off Gor Mahia match, AFC Leopards fans warned

Two fans of AFC Leopards cheer on the team during a Kenyan Premier League match against Tusker on March 9, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

AFC Leopards fans have been warned to keep off Sunday’s Caf Confederations Cup group stage match involving their arch rivals Gor Mahia.

K’Ogalo will play hosts to Angola’s Petro Atletico in a winner takes it all game at the 60,000 seater Kasarani Stadium from 7pm.

In the run up to this match, Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has urged all ‘friends of football’ to throng the venue and cheer on his boys.

“We are representing the country, and these players need all the support available,” Oktay said.

But one Leopards fans will hear none of this.

HOME VICTORIES

As reported by goal.com, the ardent Leopards fan (name withheld) has asked other club fans to let Gor Mahia mind their business.

“Any Leopards fan who will attend the Gor Mahia match at Kasarani stadium to support them in the name of patriotism is a disgrace. Let them (Gor Mahia) fight their own battle and I wish Petro triumph in this one,” the fan said.

A win for the hosts will not only complete a hat-trick of home victories (including earlier triumphs over Egypt’s Zamalek and Algeria’s NA Hussein Dey) but also guarantee the Kenyan champions a berth in the quarter-finals of this money-spinning tournament.

Passage to the next stage of the tournament also comes with an extra Sh8 million in prize money.