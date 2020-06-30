Gor legend succumbs to kidney failure

Gor Mahia FC family has once more been thrown into mourning after the death of club legend and veteran defender Suleiman Khamis Shamba.

Shamba died on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Kisumu due to kidney failure, an illness he has been battling for some time.

The towering central defender joined Gor Mahia and was part of the squad that reached the finals of Africa Cup Winners Cup against the eventual winners Canon Younde of Cameroon in 1979, his maiden season at the club.

He left K’Ogalo in 1986 and retired from playing football.

He also played for Harambee Stars and was part of the team that won Cecafa nations cup thrice in 1982, 1983 and 1984.

Shamba also served as Nyanza North Football Kenya Federation chairman in from 2012-2016.

Until his demise, he was an employee of the Kisumu West constituency development fund.

Gor Mahia have mourned their late player and consoled with his family.

“It’s with deep sorrow we have been informed of the demise of our legend Suleiman Khamis Shamba, which occurred this morning in Kisumu, please keep his family and friends in prayers. RIP legend! #Sirkal,” the club wrote on its social media platforms.

Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda who was a close friend of the late mourned him saying he was one of the best defenders K’Ogalo had in 1980s.

“I have lost a personal friend and a talented footballer who played for Gor Mahia with great passion,” Aduda told Nairobi News.