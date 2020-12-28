Gor defender apologizes for embarrassing result

Gor Mahia's Philemon Otieno controls an aerial ball during a past Kenyan Premier League match against KCB at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Gor Mahia's Philemon Otieno controls an aerial ball during a past Kenyan Premier League match against KCB at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Gor Mahia assistant captain Philemon Otieno has apologized to the club supporters and stakeholders following the team’s embarrassing loss in North Africa.

The Kenyan champions were hammered six goals without reply by Algeria’s Belouizdad on Saturday.

That result more or less relegates K’Ogalo from the Caf Africa Champions League to the Confederation Cup.

“On behalf of fellow players, I would like to apologize for the loss against Belouizdad. It is football and we have learnt our lessons,” said Otieno, who was holding brief for the absent Kenneth Muguna.

“The Harambee Stars defender also said the loss was a wake-up call to the team.

“It’s a wake-up call for us to pull up if we want to achieve our goals for this season.

Amid financial challenges choking the team ahead of this clash, Gor, managed by stand-in coach Sammy Pumzo Omollo trailed their ruthless opponents by four goals at the break before the North Africans scored two more at the break.

The Kenyan club needs to win by seven clear goals in the return leg match in Nairobi on January 6 to stand a chance of progressing.