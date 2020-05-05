Good news for EPL fans with possibility of free live matches broadcast

Kenyan football fans could soon watch live English Premier League matches for free on YouTube when the season restarts following the coronavirus lockdown.

Reports in the English media indicate a proposal has been put forward for discussion by the league managers to have some of the remaining 92 matches to be broadcast for free on YouTube.

The plan is to complete the current league season, which still has an average of nine rounds of matches left for each of the 20 teams, in seven weeks.

The last time the Premier League showed matches for free was on the opening day of the 2013/14 season.

Premier League clubs want to resume training on May 12 and play the first round of matches on June 12.

With games to be played behind closed doors due to the long-term suspension of mass gatherings, no two matches will be played simultaneously in order to allow maximum TV coverage.

The English Premier League is the most popular sports competition in Kenya, and Kenyans have to pay to watch the matches of their favourite teams and players via satellite channel SuperSport.