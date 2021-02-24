Golf legend Tiger Woods seriously injured in car crash

American golfer Tiger Woods celebrates after sinking his putt on the 18th green to win during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. PHOTO | AFP

American golfer Tiger Woods celebrates after sinking his putt on the 18th green to win during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. PHOTO | AFP





Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has suffered shattered ankles, two left fractures after he was involved in a car accident on Tuesday evening, Kenyan time.

The superstar who fell from grace and made a remarkable comeback was the sole occupant of a 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva of Los Angeles County, California said Woods was driving at a “relatively greater speed than normal” when his vehicle crossed onto the wrong side of the road before veering off the road entirely and onto a hillside.

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was the first to arrive said he found Woods still in the driver’s seat, wearing his seatbelt, and that the golfer was conscious and even able to tell him his name.

Personnel from the LACSD said the interior of the vehicle Woods was driving remained intact—and that, combined with the fact that Woods was wearing a seatbelt, allowed him to escape what “otherwise would have been a fatal crash,” according to Villanueva.

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez further added that the 15-time major champion was lucid and calm, potentially in shock, and didn’t seem to be concerned with his injuries at the time.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

A neighbour called 911 to alert authorities of the accident.

Fire fighters who were among the first respondents at the scene used a pry bar and an axe to extricate the golfer.

“Was trying to self-extricate when first responders arrived at the crash scene,” said the Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby.

He added that Woods was put in a neck collar and on a backboard and taken to hospital in stable condition with serious injuries to both legs.

Woods was in California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as host for the Genesis Invitational, which concluded on Sunday.

On Monday pictures surfaced on social media of Woods smiling with Dwayne Wade and David Spade at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Woods did not hit balls or play any holes as his movements are still restricted from the back procedure he had just a few months ago.