Give us the trophy, or nullify the season, Gor Mahia coach now demands

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has called on the Kenyan Premier League to either hand his club the league title or nullify the season.

Polack said KPL should not adopt a wait and see tactic for another one month but should immediately decide the fate of this season.

GIVE US THE TITLE

The outspoken tactician made it clear that he is through with this season, saying with 30 day extension of dawn to dusk curfew and cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, it is impossible for the remaining 10 matches to be played.

“I have washed my hands on this season because it will be impossible to complete the remaining matches. As KPL meets this week, my proposal to them is to either cancel the season and hand over the title to us or nullify it,” Polack said.

Polack insisted that it is only fair to declare Gor Mahia champions, but he would embrace any decision, even if it proposes otherwise.

Gor Mahia leads the KPL log on 54 points after 23 rounds of matches, with second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz seven points adrift from 22 matches.

“The remaining matches cannot be completed in late July yet the new season will start by late August. My focus is now on next season and not the remaining 10 matches,” he said.

NATIONWIDE CURFEW

President Uhuru Kenyatta made the announcement extending the curfew on Saturday afternoon but changed the timings from the initial 7pm-5am to 9pm-4am.

KPL indefinitely suspended the league as a way of complying with the government directive prohibiting public gatherings after the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country on March 13.

Polack acknowledged whichever decision KPL arrives at, it will evoke positive and negative reactions from clubs, more so those at the top and bottom of the table.

However, he said as the body tasked with making decisions on such matters, KPL should not fear any backlash.

SUPREMACY BATTLES

“They should not fear or engage in supremacy battles. What the president has done is for the safety of Kenyans, footballers included. KPL shouldn’t wait for another 30 days but should come out and give direction,” he added.

On Tuesday KPL hinted that league matches could resume if the government relaxed restrictions on movements. However, the situation remains the same since Nairobi and Mombasa counties are still locked.

Almost more than half of KPL teams are based in Nairobi with Bandari being the only coastal team.

Next week’s governing council meeting to be chaired by KPL chairman Ambrose Rachier, who is also Gor Mahia chairman, and representatives from all the 17 clubs is expected to seal the fate of this season.