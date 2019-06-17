Here is Ghost’s prediction on Kenya’s chances at 2019 Afcon

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee speaking to Ushuru FC players during training at City Stadium on October 18, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has lauded Frenchman Sebastien Migne for the Kenyan national team’s improvement ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on Friday in Cairo, Egypt.

Ghost has also backed Kenya to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament after a 15-year absence.

IMPROVED

Kenya is pooled alongside Algeria, Tanzania and Senegal in Group C of the tournament and will face each of these teams in that order.

Ghost, who presently works a radio presenter football pundit, is arguably the most qualified coach to discuss matters Harambee Stars at the continental showpiece being the last coach to lead Kenya to the tournament back in 2004 when the championships were held in Tunisia.

“Kenya has really improved under Migne. The team has conceded only one goal in the qualification matches (under the French coach). That was away to Ghana. In the two (build-up) matches in France the team has conceded only one goal, conceded penalties and saved them both,” Ghost explained.

STABLE DEFENCE

“That defensive stability is key because the likes of (Michael) Olunga and (Ayub) Timbe can unlock opposition defences. I think we will beat Algeria and draw with Tanzania and qualify for the round of 16 (as best losers atleast) even before our final match against Senegal,” he said.

Besides national team assignments, Mulee has managed Kenyan Premier League side Tusker FC and Rwandan giants APR with considerable success.