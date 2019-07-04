Ghost, Zico blast Wanyama for ‘poor leadership’ of Harambee Stars

Two former Harambee Stars coaches Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee and Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno have questioned Victor Wanyama’s leadership of Harambee Stars following the team’s early exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Stars, who are expected to back in the country on Thursday, were bundled out of the tournament following a 3-0 thrashing by Senegal in their last match of Group C.

The team also lost 2-0 to Algeria in their opening match of the group before overcoming neighbours Tanzania 3-2, to rise hopes of progressing beyond the group stages.

But these hopes were diminished in that final group match.

OUTSIDE CHANCE

Even then, Stars stood an outside chance of progression into the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams in the group stages.

Their hopes were entirely pegged on the outcomes of Benin vs Cameroon and Angola vs Mali matches.

For Stars to advance, both Benin and Angola had to lose. This was not to be after Benin and Cameroon settled for a barren draw even as Angola lost.

While assessing the team’s performance as analyst on a TV show, Mulee and Otieno took exception with Wanyama’s performance as well as his leadership skills.

TEAM LEADER

“He wasn’t at his best in the last three games going by the performance he put out there. He was a very average player. I expected more from him as a captain on the field in terms of organizing the team. But again I didn’t see much of that. The team lacked leadership. I know his nature is that of a quiet player and perhaps that doesn’t suit a captain,” said Mulee, who led Stars to the 2004 edition of the biennial continental championship.

His sentiments were echoed by Otieno, who took charge of the national team between 2010 and 2011.

“Just as the coach (Ghost) has said, he (Wanyama) doesn’t fit to be a captain. Maybe he was given the role because of his profile. The team lacks a leader, one who commands respect from both the players and the technical bench, someone capable of marshaling the team on and off the pitch, someone with leadership qualities,” Otieno said.