‘Ghost’ predicts bright future for Stars defender Joseph Okumu in Europe

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has backed Kenyan international defender Joseph Okumu to follow in the footsteps of big name Kenyan players who have excelled in Europe.

Ghost made the remarks while lauding the central defender’s move to Sweden’s top-tier side IF Elfsborg on a three-year contract in the backdrop of an almost faultless performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The transfer concludes Okumu’s two-year stint in the US, first where he first turned out for AFC Ann Arbor in Michigan before moving to Real Monarchs.

“He is a real talent. Among the best we have in his position in the country. Now that he is in Sweden, he will receive quality football education and in the next few years can transform into one of the best in the business,” Ghost said.

The football coach-turned-radio presenter and commentator even drew comparisons between Okumu and the likes of Victor Wanyama, McDonald Mariga, Micheal Olunga and Robert Mambo.

Wanyama, Mariga, Olunga, and Mambo all started out in Belgium before blossoming into world-class players.

Meanwhile, after sealing the deal, Okumu only had nice things to say about all those who have supported him along the way in his football journey.

“Thank you Kakamega School and Chemelil Sugar FC for moulding me as a young person and player. Thank you AFC Ann Arbor to coach Rudland, and the entire AFCAA family, a top-class club and a great pathway to bigger things,” Okumu said in a post on social meda.

Okumu now joins compatriots Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma, Ovella Ochieng and Eric Johanna who all ply their trade in Sweden.